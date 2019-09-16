

CTV Windsor





A recent injury to one Essex candidate isn't slowing him down.

After an accident last week on a family farm, conservative candidate Chris Lewis says he officially opens his campaign office in Essex Monday evening.

The former firefighter, Kingsville town councillor and Conservative candidate in the recent provincial election has been campaigning for the past year, knocking on nearly 20,000 doors.

Also running in Essex is Audrey Festeryga of the Liberal Party, the People's Party of Canada's Bill Capes and New Democrat incumbent Tracey Ramsey.