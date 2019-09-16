A recent injury to the federal Conservative candidate in Essex isn't slowing him down.

Chris Lewis was back on the campaign trail on Monday after sustaining severe injuries in a fall at his family farm last Tuesday.

Lewis opened his campaign office on Monday night, and tells CTV News he has been overwhelmed by the support.

"It absolutely has humbled me beyond belief," admits Lewis, who also received well wishes from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Lewis has been recovering at home after sustaining two broken ribs and a serious puncture wound that required 22 stitches after falling on a trailer in his barn.

The former firefighter, Kingsville town councillor and Conservative candidate in the recent Ontario election has been campaigning for the past year, knocking on nearly 20,000 doors.

"All of these wonderful policies that pur party continues to put out day in and day out is all about families and people actually getting ahead," says Lewis, who is running against NDP incumbent Tracey Ramsey, Audrey Festeryga of the Liberals and Bill Capes of the People's Party of Canada.

Lewis opened his office as the Liberals bring heavyweight candidates to the region.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau held a rally on Monday night and Chrystia Freeland returned to the region for a second time in less than a week on Monday.

The other Conservative candidates meanwhile continue to seek support in their own ridings.

Henry Lau is running in Windsor West against NDP incumbent Brian Masse, Liberal Sandra Pupatello, Quinn Hunt of the Greens and Darryl Burrell of the People’s Party of Canada.

Lau tells CTV News he is fighting for more jobs in the area, and he urges people to vote for change.

"If more people want a change, I'm hoping people will come out to vote and if people don't vote as a candidate, I can't do much," says Lau, who plans to open his campaign office on Tuesday.

The Conservative candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh, Leo Demarce, has already started his campaign.

Demarce is running against NDP incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle, Giovanni Abati of the Green Party and Daniel Birr of the People's Party of Canada.

The Liberals have yet to choose a candidate in Windsor-Tecumseh. Three people are seeking the nomination -- Linda McCurdy, Jeewen Gill and Irek Kusmierczyk.

The federal election is Oct. 21, 2019.