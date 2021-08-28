ESSEX, ONT. -- NDP’s candidate for Essex, Tracey Ramsey, stood alongside Revera Iler Lodge staff Saturday pledging to end for-profit long-term care and ensure long term care workers are paid a living wage and have a safe work environment.

“After working hard to care for our loved ones during this pandemic, staff at Iler Lodge are now facing issues getting paid properly,” said Ramsey. “The experience of these staff is a horrible example of how workers are always the last priority.”

"For decades, for-profit corporations in long-term care, home care, and retirement homes have led the charge for low wages, inferior benefits, precarious jobs, and endless hours leading to exhaustion,” said Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE Ontario. “The principal lesson from Covid-19 thus far is that the private sector delivery of health care should be phased out – it is too dangerous to continue.”

Iler Lodge is owned by Revera Corporation.

The company tells CTV Windsor several issues were resolved last week and management is in the process of resolving the remaining issues.