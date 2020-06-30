Advertisement
Essex businesses get money from relaunch fund
The Town of Essex sign in Essex, Ont., on June 11, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Businesses in Essex will get a financial boost now that the town moves into Stage 2 of reopening.
During a special council meeting Monday evening, Essex council approved $100,000 in funding to support the town’s COVID-19 business relaunch fund.
“I think it’s a good start. I still think we have a lot of work to do and as a council I think we need to start picking up the phone calling our businesses and see who’s fallen under the cracks,” says councillor Sherry Bondy.
Businesses and non-profit groups can access up to $500 to offset a portion of their relaunch costs.
The money could be used for physical barriers, front counter protective shields, or permanent workplace modifications.
The grant intake period will be July 6 to Aug. 31.
Administration will also work with individual businesses on closing parking spaces when requested.