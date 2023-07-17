Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new home

Staff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.

The food bank currently operates out of in the lower gym area of the Essex United Church.

It serves an average of 240 people a week.

“We can pay rent or find a way to pay for a new build,” Jones writes in her statement to be presented before council.

“The people of this community are generous people who have supported the needy for 35+ years. We need your help,” she says.

The food bank’s ask is twofold.

They’re asking town council to:

Change an existing bylaw that limits where a food bank can be located Consider if any town-owned real estate could be a good candidate to host the food bank

Speaking with AM800’s The Morning Drive Monday, Mayor Sherry Bondy said the food bank is an essential part of the community and that she feels the town wants to work with them.

“…this is a core service that I hope council listens to what their ask is, seeing how we can support them," she said.

"Maybe it's us leasing our land or potentially maybe we look at rezoning a facility to accommodate them."

Bondy said she believes council will ask for a report from administration listing possible locations.

"Accessibility is important,” she said.

"They have a great food bank."