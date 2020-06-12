WINDSOR, ONT. -- Community members can still tune into the Town of Essex’s annual Tune Up the Parks concert series online.

Local artists and bands have been sharing their “toe-tapping musical offerings” in parks each week for the event for more than five years. Given the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and physical distancing limitations the concerts will go digital.

“While we may not be able to gather together, we can still enjoy some of the incredible musical talent within our community,” Tony Paniccia, Chair of the Arts, Culture and Tourism Committee said in a news release.

Starting Monday, June 15 performances will be posted to the Town of Essex Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Performances will also be available for a re-watch on the town’s YouTube channel.

“Now, more than ever, we recognize the importance of music and art in community life,” Paniccia said, adding that participating artists will also provide links to online “tip jars,” much like during live performances.

The town says it is still looking for musicians to perform in the Tune Up the Parks series. Those interest can email jaloisio@essex.ca.