Essex and Amherstburg seek feedback on Co-An Park
The towns of Amherstburg and Essex are teaming up, asking the public their thoughts on the redevelopment of Co-An Park.
A community open house is schedule for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McGregor Community Centre Hall to discuss possible features and amenities.
Residents are asked to complete an online survey sharing their thoughts before Dec. 30.
