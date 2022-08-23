Essex adopts strict sign by-law

Councillors for the Town of Essex voted unanimously to adopt a rebooted sign by-law for the community — dictating everything from how big signs can be to how long they can stay up.

A 30 page report spelling out specifications around sign permits and rules flew through both readings and the vote to adopt, roughly two-and-a-half hours into a regular meeting of council.

Talk of strengthening the previous by-law, which had been in place since 2015, picked up steam in July when council opened the conversation around so-called “sign pollution” up to residents.

Mayor Richard Meloche said he hopes the new rules will make navigating the by-law more “user friendly.”