WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor and Workforce WindsorEssex are developing an essential worker registry to help unemployed residents find work.

As part of the Windsor-Essex COVID Care Coalition, Workforce WindsorEssex will collect resumes for the registry to link unemployed individuals to available essential service positions, as defined by the province.

“The Essential Worker Registry will make it easier for all area Employment Ontario service providers to fill urgent job vacancies collaboratively through a resume database,” said Workforce WindsorEssex CEO Justin Falconer. “Anyone able to work in a non-healthcare essential business is encouraged to register locally through our website.”

The City’s Employment & Training Services department will further collaborate with Workforce WindsorEssex to enhance the existing WeSkills Database to assist essential businesses who are struggling to find employees as a result of COVID-19.

“The City of Windsor is proud to support efforts to link employers and employees in these uncertain times, and to well-position the community to respond to the economic considerations we will face after we get past the worst of the pandemic,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

City officials say the initiative will help ETS with identifying suitable and willing candidates to fill more than 200 essential service job requests that have been received from local employers.

In the last month, those employers have been sent over 240 resumes, already resulting in 42 direct hires.

“Our Job Developers are also working tirelessly as they consult with existing and new employers about their hiring needs as well as share Ministry updates,” said City of Windsor Executive Director of Employment & Social Services Andrew Daher.

For more information, or to submit a resume, residents can visit their website. https://www.workforcewindsoressex.com/essential-worker-registry/