ESHC and palliative care physicians form partnership for end-of-life care

Windsor, Ont. -

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) has formed a partnership with palliative care physicians within Windsor-Essex that is expected to result in an integrated approach to end-of-life care.

Palliative care physicians that also work at The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County will now be granted hospital privileges at Erie Shores HealthCare, allowing them to confer with their

inpatient units and emergency department physicians on treatment plans for our patients.

They will provide improved symptom management for patients with end-of-life diagnoses, complex

goals of care discussions, and end-of-life disposition planning.

Hospital officials said this collaborative approach helps patients and their loved ones deal with challenging end-of-life issues.

“This is a wonderful development for the patients of ESHC. These expert Palliative care

physicians will assist ESHC in our persistent efforts to provide the best care our patients, while

also helping patients and their families cope with the many burdens of serious illness,” said Dr.

Ross Moncur, Chief of Professional Staff, Erie Shores HealthCare.

“As our hospital's catchment area grows, we see this relationship as an extraordinary service in

our ongoing effort to improve access to specialized treatment and care for patients” said Kristin

Kennedy, president and CEO, Erie Shores HealthCare. “This is just one of the initiatives we are

pursuing to enhance our capacity to provide outstanding care close to home."

ESCH welcomed their palliative care physicians into the hospital on Monday.