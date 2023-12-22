Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76

Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.

Lamont’s wife Kim tells CTV News that he passed away on Dec. 21. He was 76.

Lamont was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Doctors told him in November, that he had one-to-three months to live.

The long-time Windsor entrepreneur is recognized for his active presence in local politics. He ran for Windsor’s top job five times. Photos placed in Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont’s room in hospice care in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

When CTV News interviewed Lamont on Nov. 7, he said he had one final request. To be transported, on a stretcher, to Windsor City Hall to make one last pitch.

"To bring a second casino across from the new mega hospital. It would create 10,000 jobs year round,” said Lamont. He suggests an aquarium, convention center and indoor amusement park be attached.

How the Bacon Man got his name

“I was working at Ford selling bacon and cheese. And then my foreman said what do you sell the most? I said bacon. He said ‘why don't you call yourself the bacon man?’ And that was that," Lamont said. Photos placed in Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont’s room in hospice care in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

He hopes residents of Windsor will remember him fondly for years and decades to come.

"I always had your box,” he said. “I always went to city hall with the right motivation to make sure that I was doing the right thing."

~ With files from CTV Windsor’s Stefanie Masotti.