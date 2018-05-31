

CTV Windsor





A section of Erie Street is closed due to a gas leak.

Windsor police blocked off Howard Avenue to Mercer on Thursday.

A Union Gas crew is on scene. Spokesperson Andrea Stass says Union Gas representatives the leak is the result of a 1 ¼” plastic pipeline which was damaged during construction activity.

“Public safety is our top priority,” says Union Gas spokesperson Andrea Stass. “We are working with the Fire Department to secure the area and we are assessing the safest way to stop the flow of natural gas through the damaged pipeline and conduct repairs.”

She says work is underway to determine if there will be interruptions to natural gas service as a result.