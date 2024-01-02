WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Erie Shores welcomes first baby of 2024

    Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington are overjoyed with the arrival of their son Derek. Jan 1, 2024. (Source: Erie Shores Healthcare) Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington are overjoyed with the arrival of their son Derek. Jan 1, 2024. (Source: Erie Shores Healthcare)

    The first baby born at Erie Shores HealthCare in 2024 arrived at 4:52 a.m. on Jan 1.

    Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz weighed 7lbs 6oz.

    Proud parents Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington said they are overjoyed with the arrival of their son.

    "The birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing for us to start the New Year. We are grateful to the exceptional care team at Erie Shores HealthCare for making our experience so memorable," shared the parents.

    Derek and his family were greeted with gifts from the Erie Shores Health Foundation, donated by local businesses and nurses on the obstetrics unit. 

    Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2024 arrived at 9:49 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 oz.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News