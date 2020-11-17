WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Erie Shores Regional Cancer program is hosting a free webinar for those caring for loved ones from a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its annual Palliative Education Day, Andrew Lombardo, a social worker in the Cancer program is hosting the free virtual event "Beyond the Bubble: Caring from Afar" for anyone with a loved one in hospital, long-term care, hospice care or who might be socially isolating.

“Socially distancing during the Pandemic is important to keep everyone safe, but it presents unique challenges for caregivers who still want to be there for their loved ones,” Lombardo said in a news release. “We hope this webinar will give caregivers the tools they need to improve communication at a distance, work with care teams, and access community supports.”

The workshop is about 90-minutes and will take place over Zoom Thursday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. It is open to anyone and will also offer an opportunity for questions.

Those interested can register online through Eventbrite.