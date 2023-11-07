WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Erie Shores Healthcare to offer some winter services on Pelee Island

    Welcome to Pelee Island sign on Pelee Island, Ont., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Welcome to Pelee Island sign on Pelee Island, Ont., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) is expanding services to Pelee Island one day per week offering vaccinations, cancer screenings and health assessments.

    Starting Nov. 8 and continuing through Dec. 12, the Windsor-Essex Mobile Medical Support team will be on the island weekly offering a range of medical services.

    Services will include flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, cancer screenings and health assessments.

    As of Nov. 13, Pelee Island Nursing Station will be staffed by a dedicated nurse who is a resident of Pelee Island three days a week.

    According to ESHC officials, the interim plan is a first step while work continues with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health with more to come on a comprehensive care model for Pelee Island in the spring.

    Officials say the increased local presence will allow for residents and visitors to access quality healthcare on the island.  

