Erie Shores Healthcare to offer some winter services on Pelee Island

Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) is expanding services to Pelee Island one day per week offering vaccinations, cancer screenings and health assessments.

Starting Nov. 8 and continuing through Dec. 12, the Windsor-Essex Mobile Medical Support team will be on the island weekly offering a range of medical services.

Services will include flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, cancer screenings and health assessments.

As of Nov. 13, Pelee Island Nursing Station will be staffed by a dedicated nurse who is a resident of Pelee Island three days a week.

According to ESHC officials, the interim plan is a first step while work continues with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health with more to come on a comprehensive care model for Pelee Island in the spring.

Officials say the increased local presence will allow for residents and visitors to access quality healthcare on the island.