Erie Shores Healthcare to implement temporary no visitor policy

Erie Shores Healthcare is implementing a temporary no visitation policy due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The new policy at ESHC will be effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 with only limited exceptions.

“This action is being taken out of extreme caution for the safety of both patients and staff. This was not an easy decision, and ESHC can appreciate this will cause anxiety and stress for our patients and their loved ones – however, it was necessary as COVID cases rise in Ontario,” a hospital news release said.

“As you know, ease of spread, climbing transmission rates, and increased positive rates for tests, are putting unprecedented pressure on capacity within the system.”

ESHC has introduced some exceptions to the no visitor policy including:

One visit by one visitor to a patient who is actively dying

One support person for a woman in labour

One parent/guardian of an ill newborn, child or youth

One support person a patient with dementia/cognitive impairment

ESHC utilizes medical translation services, a translator will be allowed in only if necessary.

Hospital officials say ESHC remains committed to patient and family care and will make efforts to ensure patient needs are met while the temporary policy is in place.

A virtual visit program is an alternate option for families unable to see their loved ones in-person at the hospital.

ESHC officials say anyone with specific questions about the measure, including the policy on dropping off person items can visit the hospital’s website for further information.