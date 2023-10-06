Windsor

    • Erie Shores Healthcare reinstates masking policy

    Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare) Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare)

    Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) officials say due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community the hospital will be reinstating its masking policy.

    A news release issued by ESHC Friday morning says there have been rising instances of hospital outbreaks across the province. In order to address this and the recent surge, the hospital is implementing a mandatory masking requirement within two metres of a patient effective Tuesday, Oct. 10.

    "Our primary focus is on the well-being of our patients and staff. This mandatory masking requirement is necessary to bolster our safety protocols, particularly as we approach COVID-19 and flu season,” said chief nursing executive Neelu Sehgal. “We appreciate our staff's dedication and unwavering commitment, and this measure reinforces our commitment to their health and safety."

    The Windsor Regional Hospital also announced Thursday it would be reinstating its mask mandate for staff also effective Tuesday.

    Hospital officials say the precautionary measure is crucial in mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the healthcare facility and maintain a secure environment for everyone.  

