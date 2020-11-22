WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the region moves into the “orange-restrict” category, Erie Shores Healthcare will implement new hospital directives as of Monday.

ERHC says the hospital has experienced an increase in the number of people presenting to its emergency room and COVID-19 Assessment Centre in the over the last few days with symptoms, resulting admissions to hospital and capacity challenges.

“Erie Shore HealthCare (ESHC) has been at the forefront providing oversight and support in several areas over the past two weeks,” a news release from ERHC says. “Including in Long Term Care and Retirement Home’s, the Agri Sector and in congregate settings. In addition, ESHC has been involved in many regional and provincial tables in the planning for Wave 2.”

Windsor-Essex will move into the “orange-restrict” category in the province’s five-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday and with it, more rigid directions from public health in an effort to minimize community spread, ESHC says.

The directives will affect the hospital in the following ways as of Monday, Nov. 23 at 12 a.m.

Surgical Services and Diagnostic Imaging

Hospitals are not required to ramp down services at this time. ESHC says it is committed to a more conservative approach in Wave 2 to ramp down, recognizing the impact our patients experienced with delays in surgical and diagnostic procedures in Wave 1.

Visitors and Spiritual Care

Effective Monday the visitor policy will be amended to reflect a new tiered approach that aligns with the new provincial colour-coding system.

Non-Essential Workers

EHCH will enable, as possible, work from home options for employees

Internal Practice Measures

Plexiglas dividers will be set up in the cafeteria and in lunchrooms that remain open.

All office workers (managers, directors, physicians, human resources, patient advocate, etc.) will have their office doors closed and signage indicating that they are in, please knock before entering to allow them to put on a mask.

No in-person meetings

“These directives and measures are not meant to be harsh, but meant to protect our patients and our team members in the months ahead, the news release states. “Like the first wave, we will get through this as a team and as a community – together.”

Updates to the COVID-19 situation and how it reflects hospital directives will be made as needed on the ESHC social media accounts.