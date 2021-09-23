WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is focusing on testing minors for COVID-19 in Leamington on Friday.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at ESHC will hold a Paediatic COVID-19 Testing Clinic for youth 17 and under who require a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

It takes place at the assessment centre on 194 Talbot St. W in Leamington (follow the blue signs) on Friday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The clinic will not require an advanced appointment and will be open to any youth who require COVID-19 testing based on the following:

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19

Their public health unit or the COVID Alert app notifies them that they have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus

They live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified by the local public health unit

They are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative as determined by the Ministry of Health in partnership with other ministries. (Targeted testing populations may change from time to time,and individuals should confirm eligibility with their health care provider before seeking testing.)

Regular appointment-based operations will resume at the ESHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre at noon Friday for the general public.