WINDSOR, ONT. -- The CMA Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund is giving $50,000 to Erie Shores HealthCare as part of its COVID-19 relief initiative to support frontline workers.

The funds announced Monday will be used to purchase necessary medical equipment and enhance infrastructure within the hospital.

“Donations and grants of this magnitude are critical, they support our frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19,” said Christine Colautti, executive director of the Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Kristin Kennedy, CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare said the Erie Shores Health Foundation is a pivotal partner in the care the hospital provides to patients and for the communities.

“This is one of their many successes that highlight their advocacy on our behalf and we are beyond grateful,” said Kennedy. “Additionally, Erie Shores Healthcare is appreciative of the support and recognition from the CMA Foundation it will serve a critical need in this very challenging time.”

The CMA Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund as part of its commitment to provide COVID-19 relief.

The $5 million fund supports hospitals across Canada with fewer than 100 beds to meet their evolving needs with activities, equipment and training that enhance staff wellness, improve access to care and help prepare for future pandemics.

"From managing evolving health care needs to address changes in your community, to ensuring the proper equipment and training for your staff, our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president.

The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association. It has committed more than $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie Shores Health Foundation secured the grant on behalf of Erie Shores HealthCare.