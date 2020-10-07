WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare has revised its COVID-19 Assessment Centre booking portal after receiving patient and staff feedback.

The new portal is now live for patients to book an appointment to be tested for COVID-19.

The new site replaces a previous model with fewer steps and without creating a profile. ESCH says it was able to pivot and find a more user friendly solution based on feedback from patients and the community.

An appointment can also be booked by calling 519-326-2373 extension 4263. Appointments are made on an availability basis. A health card is required when booking.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at ESHC is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As announced by the province, ESHC reminds people they should only book an appointment at the if the person: