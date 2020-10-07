Advertisement
Erie Shores Healthcare adapts booking portal for COVID-19 tests
Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare has revised its COVID-19 Assessment Centre booking portal after receiving patient and staff feedback.
The new portal is now live for patients to book an appointment to be tested for COVID-19.
The new site replaces a previous model with fewer steps and without creating a profile. ESCH says it was able to pivot and find a more user friendly solution based on feedback from patients and the community.
An appointment can also be booked by calling 519-326-2373 extension 4263. Appointments are made on an availability basis. A health card is required when booking.
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at ESHC is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As announced by the province, ESHC reminds people they should only book an appointment at the if the person:
- Is showing COVID-19 symptoms
- Has been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app
- Is a resident or works in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit and
- Is eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.
- Residents or workers in long-term care home
- Visitors to a long-term care home Residents or workers in homeless shelter International students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period
- Farm workers Individuals who require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance
- Self-Identified Indigenous Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions