The annual gala for the Erie Shores Health Foundation is being hailed a success.

The foundation board has announced a total of $125,000 was raised after all of the expenses were paid from the “Caribbean Nights” gala that took place in January at the Portuguese Club.

Foundation board member Lily DiCiocco says although there were fewer tickets sold then previous years, additional event sponsors and a successful silent auction pushed the numbers to a new record.

“What an amazing party these volunteers put on for the Foundation. Of course it helps that we live in a community that recognizes and supports our hospital” says DiCiocco, who is also a gala Committee member.

The Erie Shores Health Foundation raises funds to support health care services at Erie Shores HealthCare and Erie Shores Hospice in Leamington.