The Essex Region Conservation Authority advises there is the possibility of flooding and damaging waves and shoreline erosion along portions of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

Northeast winds are forecast to continue Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday morning with sustained winds, and the potential for wind gusts reaching 60 kilometres an hour.

ERCA reps say areas that may be at risk include the north and east sides of Pelee Island and the southeast shoreline of the municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee.

Western portions of the town of Lakeshore, the Town of Tecumseh and the eastern portions of the City of Windsor may also be at risk.

Those along the Little River drain corridor may want to monitor dykes as well.