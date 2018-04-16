

CTV Windsor





The flood problems for homeowners in Windsor-Essex are not going away anytime soon.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has upgraded its Flood Watch issued Sunday night to a Flood Warning.

Officials are concerned about forecasted winds out of the west at 25 to 35 kilometers per hour with gusts exceeding 45 to 55 kilometers per hour.

Director of Watershed Management Services, Tim Byrne, says flooding hasn’t been this bad in the Cotterie Park area since 1998.

The Flood Warning is in effect for the municipality of Leamington, all areas west of Point Pelee National Park, and for the west coast shoreline areas of Pelee Island.

The West Shore Road of Pelee Island has been closed due to flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves. In the affected areas, portions of the travelled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

Roads have also been washed out between Kingsville and the Belcreft Beach area in Harrow.

Residents report flooding in the Cedar Island and Hillman Marsh area as well as in parts of Erieau in Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says Windsor saw a record-setting 42.2 mm of rain on Sunday alone, surpassing the old mark for April 15th of 31.2mm.

Over the weekend a total 62mm of rain fell on the region.

As of Monday morning, the City of Windsor reports it has received five calls for basement flooding and four calls for blocked catch basins.

Residents are advised to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when travelling through floodwater. Flowing water, standing water and waves overtopping shoreline breakwalls can be extremely dangerous.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.