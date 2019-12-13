WINDSOR -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority has laid-out its "to-do" list for 2020.

Priorities have been set in the authority's $10.5-million budget.

Efforts this year include monitoring and reducing phosphorus to help prevent blue green algae, work to address flooding and erosion, and restoration of Peche Island, in partnership with the city.

ERCA has increased spending, which equates to an added 50 cents per person, to help offset reductions from the province.