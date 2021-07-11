WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning the region of the potential build-up of standing water in some areas due to the forecasted rainfall Sunday.

ERCA issued a Watershed Conditions Statement Sunday which will be in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

The conservation authority says there is concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the region, especially near and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

Rainfall is expected to be around 25-35 mm with some areas receiving 40 mm with localized downpours. ERCA says the amount of rain falls below Flood Watch levels, however, due to the combination of high lake levels and the forecasted rain, a Watershed Conditions Statement was issued.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid flooded areas as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas especially during significant rainfall and wind events.

ERCA will continue to monitor forecasts and may modify the advisory as needed.