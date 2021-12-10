ERCA issues shoreline conditions statement for Lake Erie

Windsor, Ont. -

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a shoreline conditions statement due to the forecasted wind conditions.

ERCA says the windy conditions are expected Friday evening and lasting through the weekend to Monday morning.

The statement is in effect for the Western shoreline of Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie. It is in effect until Monday at 9 a.m.

“Winds are currently mild blowing out of the southwest over Lake Erie,” said ERCA in a news release. “Winds speeds are expected to increase tonight and throughout the day tomorrow reaching speeds of up to and over 50 km/hr sustained out of the west and west-southwest directions, with frequent high gusts.”

On Sunday, winds are forecasted to reduce slightly to sustained speeds of over 35 km/hr and eventually dissipate by the morning of Monday, Dec. 13.

ERCA says west winds of this magnitude are expected to temporarily lower water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie; however, in areas where there is deeper water, strong wave activity is expected to cause some splashing and spray, and may also cause damage to shoreline structures.

For the Essex Region, larger/strong waves are expected along the west shoreline of Pelee Island. In addition to splashing, spray and potential damage to shoreline structures, there is an increased risk of accelerated erosion with the predicted wind conditions.

West Shore Road on Pelee Island is of special concern as waves can cause significant erosion and damage to the shoreline protection works along the roadway. Should waves be strong enough, there is an additional risk of damage to the West Shore Road roadway surface.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.