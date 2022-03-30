ERCA issues shoreline condition statement for Lake Erie shoreline

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a shoreline conditions statement Wednesday for Lake Erie due to forecasted winds.

The statement is in place for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island as forecasts predict wind speeds to reach up to 45 km/h with gusts up to 80 km/h.

Winds are currently moderate and out of the south over Lake Erie, but are expected to pick-up in the evening and last through Thursday morning. Winds are then expected to shift out of the southwest and the west while keeping similar speeds before dissipating Thursday evening, ERCA says.

The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds; however, there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the LakeErie shoreline including south Pelee Island as a result of increased wave activity,” ERCA says.

The conditions are expected to last until 9 p.m. Thursday.

ERCA is reminding residents to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor and provide updates as required.