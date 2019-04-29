

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch due to east and northeast winds.

A flood watch is in effect for the following areas:

• Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park;

• Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island;

• Lake St. Clair shoreline; and

• Detroit River shoreline.

Forecasts are predicting for easterly winds for Monday through Tuesday with sustained speeds above 30 kilometres per hour.

ERCA says due to the combination of wind speed, direction, and high lake levels, there is a high probability of flooding, shoreline erosion, and damaging waves to occur along the Essex Region shoreline.

Winds out of the east and northeast for extended periods of time have the potential to raise water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie, which can also raise water levels in tributaries across the Essex Region.

Additionally, rain and potential thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Region, which can exacerbate any potential flooding/standing water with heavy downpours.

People should take extra caution and avoid rivers, streams and shoreline areas during significant precipitation and wind/lake wave events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping breakwalls, and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets,and livestock should be kept away from flowing, standing water, and shoreline/breakwall areas.

The advisory is in effect until noon on Wednesday.