

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch as periods of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are expected throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 30 mm and 50 mm. This rain is in addition to the 30 mm to 60 mm of rainfall that fell within the Essex Region over the weekend.

ERCA says based on the current wet ground conditions, the potential for flooding exists throughout the region especially in low lying areas adjacent to and within floodplain areas on all major waterways and shoreline areas.

In addition, due to the potential for high intensity isolated thunderstorms, there is an enhanced possibility of flooding and drainage problems throughout the entire region, especially in urban areas, in the specific locations affected by these potential downpours.

People should take extra caution and avoid rivers, ditches, streams and shoreline areas. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be extremely dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.