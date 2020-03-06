WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new Flood Warning has been issued for the Town of Lakeshore, including areas along Lake St. Clair.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued the warning at 4:19 p.m. on Friday as strong winds are expected to continue until about 7 p.m., throwing elevated lake levels onto shore.

Winds are expected to remain steady at about 40 km/h out of the north, creating significant wave activity on Lake St. Clair.

ERCA advises people to take extra caution to avoid flooded areas and to keep children, pets and livestock away from flowing or standing water.

The warning is in effect until 11:50 p.m. on Friday.