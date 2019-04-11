

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says that flooding is occurring along portions of the Lake Erie shoreline in the Leamington, Kingsville, and Essex.

ERCA has issued a flood warning.

Due to the continuing winds out of the northeast blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/hr, flooding is occurring in the Marentette Beach area in Leamington, at Scratch Lane and Dix Alley between Cedar Creek and the Linden Beach area in Kingsville, and at the south end of the Arner Townline at the border of Essex and Kingsville.

ERCA says the areas of Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore and Pelee Island may experience water from splashing and spray.

In the areas of direct wave attack, there is also the possibility for damage to shoreline structures.

Due to the continuing northeast winds and elevated lake levels, Leamington residents should

continue to monitor the flood control dykes in the Southeast Leamington area.

The public is advised to avoid these areas. People should take extra caution to avoid shoreline areas. Waves overtopping breakwalls/shorelines can be extremely dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water, and breakwall/shoreline areas.

Officials will continue to monitor the forecasts and provide updates as required.