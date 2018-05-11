

CTV Windsor





Due to high winds in the forecast and predicted lake water elevations, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for Lake Erie shoreline areas.

ERCA says the areas to be potentially impacted is the shoreline in the municipality of Leamington, between Wheatley Harbour and the tip of Point Pelee.

This entire shoreline was significantly impacted by waves during the wind storm event that occurred in April.

ERCA says there is the possibility for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of further breakwall damage.

They advise people to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas, and will continue to monitor the forecasts.