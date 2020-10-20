WINDSOR, ONT. -- With big round eyes that glow in the dark and an eerie call that carries through the night — curious explorers can learn more about these spooky creatures this Halloween.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is putting on an “Owl-oween Owl Prowl” as a magical way to celebrate this spooky season at the new Outdoor Classroom at Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

“Exploring nature in the dark is a special experience on its own,” says Kris Ives, ERCA’s education coordinator. “However, when circumstances are just right and we’re able to call in an owl, it’s really an extraordinary experience.”

Through a guided walk through the woods, attendees will spend an evening looking and listening for owls while learning more about those in Ontario, their adaptations, calls and behaviours.

ERCA says the event is best suited for guests seven and older. Attendees should remember to dress for the weather, with boots recommended. COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing and masks will be implemented.

The Owl Prowl will take place Friday, Oct.30 with the first hike starting at 6:15 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Spaces are limited, but tickets are $15 for the event andcan be purchased online.