WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority says is extending its Watershed Condition Statement due to the heavy rainfall across the region.

ERCA advises that the major watercourse water levels are elevated and the statement will remain in effect until noon on Saturday.

Over the past two days, rainfall amounts varying between 50mm to 100mm have been recorded across the region.

ERCA says this heavy rainfall can have some impact on local gravity systems. In addition, forecasts predict some small amounts of rainfall over the next few days.

Due to the elevated lake levels, elevated watercourse levels, wet ground conditions and forecasted small amounts of rainfall, there is a concern for the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas throughout the Essex Region, especially adjacent to and within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water and shoreline areas.

Essex Region Conservation Authority officials will continue to monitor forecasts.