

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended its flood watch until Monday.

Forecasts are predicting for winds to be out of the east/northeast by Sunday morning with sustained speeds reaching above 30 km/hr and approaching 40 km/hr.

There is a high probability for flooding to occur along the Essex Region Shoreline. Areas of particular concern include:

Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park

Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island

Lake St. Clair shoreline from Windsor to Belle River

Detroit River Shoreline

People should take extra caution to avoid shoreline areas. Waves overtopping breakwalls/shorelines can be extremely dangerous.

Flood waters have subsided in the Kingsville area, but areas in Leamington that were previously inundated currently have standing water in areas than can still present some dangers.

Road closures are still in effect in the Cotterie Park area.

Officials warn the Lake Erie shoreline may continue to experience some impacts from splashing and spray due to wave activity.