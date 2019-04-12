

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority is downgrading its Flood Warning to a Flood Watch.

Officials say lake levels have been steadily dropping over the past 24 hours due to a shift in the winds from the southerly and westerly directions.

Flood waters have subsided in the Kingsville area, but areas in Leamington that were previously inundated currently have standing water in areas than can still present some dangers.

Road closures are still in effect in the Cotterie Park area.

Officials warn the Lake Erie shoreline may continue to experience some impacts from splashing and spray due to wave activity.