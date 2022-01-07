ERCA cautions about the dangers of icy waters

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) wants the public to be aware of the dangers of chilly winter weather and waterways in our community.

So far, January temperatures are below seasonal. Daytime highs and lows will be below the freezing mark for the next several weeks. Ice has started to form at the surface along frigid rivers, lakes and streams.

However, this is not the time for anyone to test its thickness underfoot. A crack or break in the ice on a lake or stream could result in tragedy.

Tim Bryne of ERCA wants the public to exercise caution and safety where cold temperatures and ice are concerned.

"What people really forget very quickly is it's about time - time and temperature and also water quality,” said Byrne. “As soon as it gets bitter cold out and the moment you start to see the water solidifying, people assume that it's safe to get on it."

For those who look forward to winter recreation on the ice, knowing the conditions is critical. In addition, patience is the key. It takes time for ice to thicken to levels that will support the weight of a person, recreational snow machine or vehicle.

"People also forget that ice has phenomenal compressible strength, very weak tensile strength,” said Byrne. “Ice forms over water and water doesn't support you very well...If you don't have a least 15 centimetres of ice present, you shouldn't be venturing on it."

A fall through thin ice into water just several degrees above the freezing mark would lead to hypothermia and possibly death within minutes.

However, such an event is avoidable for us all by practicing safety precautions

Byrne adds a final note of caution.

"Never, ever, venture onto an ice surface that has no evidence of someone else already being there and never, ever, venture out onto an open ice area alone."