

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $130,000 in equipment was reported stolen.

Sometime between Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. and Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a shop on Gregory Drive West.

Chatham-Kent police say the following items were stolen:

– 2009 John Deere 27D Mini Excavator

– 2011 Terex PT60 Multi Terrain Track Loader

– 2016 Terex RT30 ASV Track Loader

– Extra forks and buckets

– Stihl 250 chainsaw

– DeWalt table saw

– DeWalt mitre saw

– DeWalt portable skill saw

Total value of the theft has been estimated at over $130,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kelly McCormack at kellymc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #85118. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.