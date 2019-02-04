Equipment worth $130K stolen in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $130,000 in equipment was reported stolen. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 3:25PM EST
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $130,000 in equipment was reported stolen.
Sometime between Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. and Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a shop on Gregory Drive West.
Chatham-Kent police say the following items were stolen:
– 2009 John Deere 27D Mini Excavator
– 2011 Terex PT60 Multi Terrain Track Loader
– 2016 Terex RT30 ASV Track Loader
– Extra forks and buckets
– Stihl 250 chainsaw
– DeWalt table saw
– DeWalt mitre saw
– DeWalt portable skill saw
Total value of the theft has been estimated at over $130,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kelly McCormack at kellymc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #85118. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.