Athletics at Chatham-Kent Secondary School took a hit Friday when officials discovered someone broke into the school's announcer’s booth at the football field.

Police say it happened overnight Thursday into Friday.

They say culprits forced their way into the booth and removed electronics worth close to $4,000.

Items taken are needed for the scoreboard and the public address system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Stan Blonde at stanb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-600 extension #85387.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.