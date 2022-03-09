Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stable

A new program at TJ Stables helps introduce people to Indigenous culture and history in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) A new program at TJ Stables helps introduce people to Indigenous culture and history in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver