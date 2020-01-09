WINDSOR -- School boards across southwestern Ontario are joining others across the province in postponing or cancelling the upcoming standardized testing.

EQAO testing is scheduled to start next week, but the current work-to-rule campaigns make that difficult.

The tests will not happen on Monday for Grade 9 students at both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board if job action continues.

The public board says it is waiting to see if the ministry will offer a make-up assessment.

The Lambton Kent District School Board says students will not participate in January and the score will not be included in their overall marks.

The St. Clair District Board says they are waiting until next week to make that decision.