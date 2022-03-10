Epi summary: COVID-19 hospitalizations down, test positivity up in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting fluctuating indicators of COVID-19 over the past week.

The weekly epidemiological summary was released on Thursday morning.

Here are the data highlights for the week of Feb. 28 – March 6

The high-risk case rate is 124.0 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 5.1 per cent compared to the previous week.

Percent positivity increased by 3.8 percentage points from 11.8 per cent (Feb. 20 – 26) to 15.6 per cent (Feb. 27 – March 5).

Number of in-patient and ICU admissions declined in Windsor-Essex County and Ontario.

Wastewater viral signals for the current week showed an initial decline followed by a slight increase towards the end of the week.

Five deaths were reported this week compared to three deaths reported during the previous week.

Two outbreaks were declared during this week, compared to seven outbreaks declared during the previous week.

Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 50.0 per cent for residents 12 years and older.

Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (7.4 per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (83.3 per cent).

The health unit says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts in the report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County and may impact data completeness.