WINDSOR – Enwin Utilities wants customers to know about a potential scam attempt.

Customers have reported receiving calls from people claiming to represent Enwin, asking them to call Enwin's legal department at a 1-800 number and providing them a specific reference number.

Enwin officials say this is a sophisticated scam that uses a recording of Enwin's on-hold audio messages and displays portions of the utility company phone number in an attempt to fool the customer.

The calls have been reported to Windsor police. Any customer who suspects an attempted fraud can call Enwin at 519-255-2727.

The company is reminding customers that the utility does not have a 1-800 number, nor do they direct customers to contact their legal department for bill payment. Enwin customer service representatives will never ask for credit card payment over the phone.