Enwin investigates Walkerville power outage

Enwin Utilities says crews are investigating a power outage in the Walkerville area.

The utilities company reported the outage around 8:12 a.m. Monday, with an estimated return of 12:30 p.m.

According Enwin’s outage map, about 122 customers were left without power for most of the morning.

Power was restored to the area by 1:07 p.m. Anyone still experiencing power outages is asked to call Enwin.