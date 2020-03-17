WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s ENWIN Utilities won’t cut off the lights for those facing disconnection, as the local electricity provider adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) confirmed an official moratorium on electricity disconnections for non-payment for all residential customers, effective until July 31.

Low-volume consumers, such as small businesses, who annually use less than 150,000 kilowatt hours will now also be protected by the ban.

“We will continue to support our customers during this difficult time and we encourage those who have account questions to contact us by phone or by email,” said ENWIN CEO Helga Reidel.

ENWIN said it will continue to issue late notices to residential and small business customers who fall behind, but will not send disconnection notices, make 48-hour disconnect calls, or disconnect residential or low-volume consumers.

“The safety and well-being of our community is always our main concern,” Reidel said. “Our call centre remains open to help customers work through the impacts of this emergency together.”

Water Services

ENWIN Utilities also announced it would offer relief to residential water customers in arrears.

The utility has ceased disconnections of residential services for non-payment.

ENWIN adds those services that have been recently disconnected will be reconnected.

“Water is essential to life,” said Robert Spagnuolo, director of customer service at ENWIN. “We care about all our customers and we know that running water for hand-washing is critical to slowing the spread of the COVID-19.”

The statement from ENWIN noted the measure will be implemented until further notice; however, the statement goes on to say “once the crisis has passed” customers will be expected to settle outstanding accounts.

“We hope this measure helps a few individuals to thrive during this very difficult time,” said Spagnuolo.

Late notices for customers falling behind on payments will continue to be issues, but disconnection notices will cease.