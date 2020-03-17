WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor’s ENWIN Utilities won’t cut off the lights for those facing disconnection, as the local electricity provider adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, ENWIN announced, in a news release, it would extend “current mandated suspension of disconnection for residential services” for three months effective immediately.

The utility notes the mandated suspension of disconnections is a carry-over from the winter months.

“Some of our most vulnerable customers will be forced to stay home or work from home, potentially with reduced income,” said Helga Reidel, ENWIN’s CEO, in statement. “We want them to know that we care, and that we are here to work with them as they strive to protect their homes and families in this very difficult time.”

ENWIN says the move was made following conversations with the minister of energy.

“We hope a further period without disconnections can provide some measure of temporary relief to those customers who have the greatest need,” said Reidel.

Late payment notices to customers will continue to be issued according to ENWIN, but they will not be followed by disconnection notices or calls.

“We have spoken with other utilities across Ontario, and we expect that many others will also extend this kind of helping hand,” said Reidel.