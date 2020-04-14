WINDSOR, ONT. -- Enwin Utilities is assuring customers that the public water supply is safe after a barge carrying diesel fuel ran aground Monday off the U.S. coastline, northeast of Peche Island.

Enwin says they are working with the City of Windsor and the local harbour master to monitor and assess reports from the United States Coast Guard related to the incident.

Based on the information provided to date by the USCG, Enwin says the water produced and distributed to its customers is currently safe for consumption.

As a precaution, Enwin has enacted a heightened state of alert and will continue to communicate with the city officials, the harbour master and the Canadian Coast Guard to monitor and assess information issued by the USCG.