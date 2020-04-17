WINDSOR, ONT. -- Enwin is reassuring residents Friday that the water it delivers on behalf of Windsor Utilities Commission remains safe after the rescue of a grounded, fuel-carrying barge.

The tanker was rescued by the United States Coast Guard near Peche Island on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Enwin enacted heightened water safety protocols in response to reports by the USCG. Those measures were lifted Friday, when the USCG announced the vessel has been cleared without incident.

During the time the barge lay grounded north-east of Peche Island, Enwin says they monitored and assessed USCG progress updates.

The utility enacted protocols developed in partnership with the City of Windsor Emergency Operations Centre, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, The Windsor Essex-County Health Unit and Essex Region Conservation Authority.

“We must monitor very closely any event that has the potential to impact our water,” said Garry Rossi, ENWIN’s vice president of water operations. “Our first response measures ensure we do everything possible to maintain water quality and supply.”

To maximize the availability of potable water, Enwin officials say they took immediate steps to ensure reservoirs and towers were maintained at full capacity.

To ensure coordinated efforts at all levels, staff at the A.H. Weeks Water Treatment Plant maintained a heightened state of alert, increasing the frequency of stakeholder and employee communications and reviewing safety protocols, potential scenarios, roles and responsibilities.

“While we were confident that there was no risk to our water quality at any point, it was reassuring to know we were prepared,” said Rossi. “This was a good impromptu test-drive of our safety protocols, and we are pleased to report that our staff was ready.”