

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada updated its special weather statement Sunday morning, as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day and a cold front is approaching.

Periods of snow will continue until Sunday evening.

A sharp Arctic cold front is forecast to sweep across the region Sunday afternoon. A sudden drop in temperature from near the freezing mark may make snow-covered roads rather icy in the afternoon.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination, with particular heed to slippery road conditions, the agency says.

The snow affecting southern Ontario this weekend due to a low-pressure centre currently over Michigan. It will track across Georgian Bay Sunday morning and into southern Quebec by the evening. Although it is a relatively weak system, it has absorbed additional moisture from the Great Lakes to produce a general seasonal snowfall across the region.